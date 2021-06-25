A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Eric Jude Landry on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. James Nguyen being the Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Marcellus Cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed to before the celebration of the mass at 9:45 a.m. with the Men’s Rosary Group.
Eric Jude Landry passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2:17 p.m. at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital with his family at his side.
Eric Jude Landry was a native and lifelong resident of New Iberia born on Feb. 11, 1961, to Fred and Larlen Romero Landry.
Eric was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Eric was a devoted Catholic and was a member of the Men’s Rosary Group and The Knights of Columbus. He served his community as a volunteer fireman in the Rynella Volunteer Fire Department.
He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and working out at the gym.
Eric is survived by his siblings Virginia L. Pommier (Ed) of Loreauville and Anthony Landry (Christine) of New Iberia; daughters Michelle Dutile (Todd), Jennifer McPeters (Don) and Pam Garb of New Iberia; grandchildren Kimberly Garb of New Orleans, Christopher McPeters (Emily) of Shreveport, Andrew McPeters (Stacey) of Shreveport andTJ Dutile of New Iberia; great-grandchildren Turner McPeters, Etta McPeters, Jude McPeters and Millie McPeters; sister-in-law Jackie L. Landry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bodin Landry; his parents, Fred and Larlen Romero Landry; and his brother, Ronald Landry.
The family of Eric Landry would like to thank the members and staff of Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital for their support.
