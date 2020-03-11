Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Eric Delcambre, 35, who passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Interment will be at a later date.
Rev. Stephanie Leleux will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Eric was born on July 30, 1984, and was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Deborah Aucoin; father, Phillip Delcambre; sons Evan Smith, Eric Delcambre II, Gavin Delcambre and Oakley Laviolette; sisters Chevalina Guillotte and Victoria Lazzaro; brothers Rodney Guillotte Jr. and wife Nichole, Bren Duplantis, Lofonzo Olivier and Jake Delahoussaye; paternal grandparents, Richard and Janice Delcambre; maternal grandfather, Curtis Aucoin; maternal grandmother, Cecile Charpentier; fiancé Allison Pitre; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
