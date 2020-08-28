A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Envile Ted John Louviere, 73, who passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his New Iberia home.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.
Rev. Korey LaVergne will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, and will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Ted was born on December 30, 1946, to the late Envile Joseph Louviere and Mary B. Romero Louviere Thibodeaux. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era, and served in the 101st Airborne Division from February 1967 to February 1968. He was an electrician, and also traveled as an electrician, but he especially enjoyed working at the Weeks Island salt mine. Ted was a member of the VFW, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Louviere is survived by a son, Justin (Candice) Louviere of New Iberia; daughters, Tonya (Stephen) Sparkman of Missouri City, Texas, and Kristi (Jeremy) Hayes of Breaux Bridge; siblings, Peggy (Fred) Harvey, Brenda Langlinais, and Darrell (Lisa) Louviere; six grandchildren, Sydney Sparkman, Georgia Sparkman, Lila Sparkman, Tori Hayes, Tristen Hayes and Grace Louviere; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin grandsons, Levi and William Louviere; siblings, Nelson and Danny Louviere; former wife, Barbara Overton Louviere; and a brother-in-law, James Langlinais.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Louviere, Trinity Louviere, Colton Pratt, Kevin Langlinais, Richard Breaux, Troy Pratt and Buddy Louviere.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.