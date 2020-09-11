Englyn M. Roberts

DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ms. Englyn Maydisyn Roberts, 14, at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux, Celebrant, officiating.
Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church at 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
Due to CDC/local regulations, all attendees are required to practice social distancing and masks are required.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 1 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Englyn was a student at New Iberia Senior High School. She was a dance student at Louisiana Dance Powerhouse in New Iberia.
She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Toney Jerome Roberts and Brandy Trahan Roberts of New Iberia; four sisters, India Roberts Filer (Beecha) of Lafayette, I’lani Janiece Roberts, Italy Janté Roberts of Erath and Brittnie Renee Sinegar of Maurice; three brothers, Londyn Avant Roberts of New Iberia, Ian Ja’colby Roberts of Erath and Travis J. Hunter (DeLana) of New Roads; four nieces and one nephew, Madisyn Willis, Makenzie Willis, Nehemiah Roberts, Tamiya Hunter and Ta’Nijha Hunter; maternal grandparents Aaron and Rose Broussard Trahan of Delcambre; paternal grandmother Mayola Roberts of Lafayette; godfather Schuyler Drake Trahan (Brooke) of Maurice; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joseph Roberts; and her godmother, Marian Julie Roberts.
Active pallbearers will be Ty’rik Landry, Schulyer Drake Trahan, Beecha Filer, De’Andre Hawthorne, Kaleb Comeaux and Nick Tanner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Londyn Avant Roberts, Ian Ja’colby Roberts, Travis J. Hunter, Joseph Roberts Jr., Michael Roberts, Ronald Roberts, Reginald Roberts, Heurick Roberts and Terry Landry.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.