Emma Westley

JEANERETTE — A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Emma R. Westley, the former Emma Hurst, 83, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, Pastor officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, she passed at 2:11 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Emma accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of First Jerusalem Baptist Church where she served as an Usher.
She leaves to cherish her memory, five sons, Kevin Westley Sr. of Jeanerette, Levi Westley Jr. (Angelia) of New Iberia, Dwayne Westley (Patricia), Ron Christopher Westley (Mary) and Shane Westley (Charmaine) of Jeanerette; four daughters, Lola Champ (Howard) of New Iberia, Cathy W. Charles, Rhonda W. Lewis (Wilson) and Arbredella Westley all of Jeanerette; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Levi Westley Sr.; daughter, Melinda W. Collins; parents, Joseph Hurst Sr. and Emma Thompson Hurst; two grandchildren, Angela Westley and Demond Harding; one daughter-in-law, Phyllis Ann Westley; one son-in-law, Peter Collins and Joseph Charles.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.