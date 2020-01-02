Funeral services will be conducted for Emma Louis, 82, at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia with the Rev. Sharon Jones as officiant. Interment will follow at Saint Matthew Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Ms. Louis passed away at 1:26 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Belle Teche Nursing Home surrounded by family and friends.
She leaves to cherish fond memories of her life three daughters, Gloria Lewis, Josephine Brooks and Joyce Louis of New Iberia; four sisters, Mary Ann Williams (Curtis Sr.), Daisy August, Pauline August and Barbara Pullin (Leon Greene), all of New Iberia; 14 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine August; father Abraham Louis; three sons, Freddie Lewis, Howard Louis, and Jerry Lewis; maternal and paternal grandparents; three sisters, Lucy Durall, Gloria Davis, and Charlene August; two brothers, Thomas Scott, Sr. and Anthony August.
Serving as active pallbearers are Joshua Brooks, Walter J. Louis, Javonte Etienne, Da’Shaunte Calligan, Freddie Lewis Jr., and Tevin Hector.
Honorary pallbearers will be Davondra Louis, Derrick Broussard Jr., Brandon Williams, Curtis Williams Jr., Ron Williams, and Thomas Davis.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.