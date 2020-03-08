Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Emily R. Bourgeois, 86, who passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
A resident of New Iberia, Emily Richard Bourgeois was born in Church Point on July 24, 1933, to the late Jean and Angelle Gautreaux Richard. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and she enjoyed sewing and embroidery. Her daughters were most important to her and she cherished time spent with them. Her little “papoose,” Brantley, always kept her smiling. Mrs. Bourgeois was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by daughters Dianne LeBlanc and husband Wayne of New Iberia, Debra Bourgeois and husband Larry Benoit of Erath and Gale Bourgeois of New Iberia; grandchildren Rod Viator and spouse Alice, Randy Viator and spouse Tanya, Misty LeBlanc and Brock Kidder and spouse Natalie; step grandchildren Jeremy LeBlanc and spouse Maxwell Jones and Lindsay Chastant and spouse Jason; great-grandchildren William Viator, Jonathan Viator, Breigh Viator, Carter Viator, Brantley Champagne, Wyatt Kidder, John Luke Kidder, Lilah Kidder, Amelia Chastant and Lanie Gautreaux; and special friends Cathy Menard and Charles Lejeune.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Rod Viator, Randy Viator, Brock Kidder, Wayne LeBlanc, Dewey Richard and Eddie Dean Richard.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff of St. Joseph Hospice for excellent care.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.