Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Emile Bertrand Jr., 86, who passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday.
A resident of Lake Charles for 22 years and a resident of New Iberia since 1975, Emile Bertrand Jr. was born in Jeanerette on January 3, 1934, to the late Emile Bertrand Sr. and Vivian Bouillon Bertrand. He worked for Delmar and retired after 36 years of service. Mr. Bertrand loved fishing, building bird houses and cooking (he was excellent at frying fish and barbecuing), but what he cherished most was time spent with his family, especially spoiling all of his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by daughters Regina B. Touchet and husband Ronald, Carmen B. Bourque and husband Regan and Darlene B. DeMarcay, all of New Iberia; sons Verlon Bertrand and wife Monica of New Iberia and Mark J. Bertrand and wife\, Phyllis of Youngsville; 27 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Bridgette Butaud Bertrand; a son, Emile Bertrand III; a great-grandson, Johnathan Emile Bertrand; five brothers; and three sisters.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Bertrand, Bryan DeMarcay, Michael DeMarcay, Ian Bertrand, Regan Bourque Jr., Wayne Gary Jr. and Casey Bourque.
Honorary Pallbearer is Devin Bertrand, Steven Bertrand, Emile Bertrand IV, Chad Young, Tyson Young and Wyatt Gary.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.