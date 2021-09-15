ST. MARTINVILLE — A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville for Emick J. Price Sr., 62, who passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Rev. Paul Onuegbe will officiate at the memorial service.
Emick John Price Sr., the youngest son of Madeline Savoy Price and Murphy J. Price Sr., was born on January 24, 1959. Emick “Mick” was called by our dear Lord on September 3, 2021, where he joins his loving parents and his devoted wife, each of whom preceded him. Emick’s quick and easy smile, his cheerfulness as cookout chef at family gatherings and his outgoing personality are already missed.
Emick attended Trinity Catholic Elementary School in St. Martinville, where he was a member of the basketball team, served as vice-president of the school’s 4-H Boy’s Club and graduated in 1973. During high school, he maintained his academic studies while also assisting his father during the annual sugar cane grinding season, having gained a degree of skill driving tractor trailers at a young age. Following graduation from St. Martinville Senior High in 1977, he spent a brief stint at Martin Mills before learning his future trade as a sheet metal welder. As a journeyman welder, he joined UNIFAB (now Dynamic Industries, Inc.) at the Port of Iberia, where his skills and expertise earned him a supervisory position over one of the company’s steel fabrication teams. Emick was an avid motorcyclist and was often seen roaming the backroads of St. Martin and Iberia parishes.
Emick is survived by his son Emick J. Price Jr. (Shadell) of Loreauville; daughter Kayla Shaniqua (Stephen) of Atlanta, Georgia; four grandchildren, Ean, Eli, Erron and Dillon; his siblings Mazel Price Lee (MacArthur) of Houston, Texas, Rena M. Price, Esq., of Irving, Texas, M. Murline Veronica Price-Quinealty (Micheal) of St. Martinville, Marthaline Price Savoy (Ronald) of Opelousas, Hattie Price Robertson (Jackie) of Cade; and his brother Murphy J. Price Jr. of St. Martinville. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, to whom he gave so much joy.
Emick was preceded in death by his loving spouse, Shirley Boutté Price; his father, Murphy J. Price Sr.; mother, Madeline Savoy Price; sisters Maydell Price Lassere and Janita Price; and brothers Andrew “Windy” Price and Harrison Price.
The family appreciates the many condolences received and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Emick John Price Sr. to: The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852; kidneyfund.org.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.