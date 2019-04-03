BREAUX BRIDGE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Emeliane Bijeaux Landry, 89, who passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday at 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
A Rosary will be prayed by Cheryl Guidry at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Rev. Garrett McIntyre will officiate at the funeral Mass. Scriptures will be read by Grace Hebert. Gift bearers will be Mia Hebert and Sonia Landry Hebert.
Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.
Emeliane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked for the St. Martin Parish School Board for 25 years. She enjoyed quilting, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Herman Landry; son Danny Paul Landry and wife Sarah; daughter Shelly Albert and husband Lawrence; grandchildren Shawn M. Albert and spouse Stacy, Francine A. Faulk, Sonia Landry Hebert and spouse Joshua and Daniel Paul Landry; and great-grandchildren Grace Hebert, Mia Hebert, Dustin Fontenot and Ross Fontenot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Idel and Eva Theriot Bijeaux; sisters Electa Roberts, Emerite Theriot, Palmire Guidry, Divine Theriot, Martha Guidry, Eve and Vivian Bijeaux; and brothers Adam, Joseph I. and Donna Dieu Bijeaux.
Pallbearers will be Shawn M. Albert, Daniel Paul Landry, Joshua Hebert, Clifford Theriot, Allen Roberts and Bentley Bijeaux.
The family would like to give special thanks to Emeliane nurse, Cassidy with Lourdes Home Health, the nurses and doctors at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, staff at St. Joseph Hospice and her loving caregivers, Mary Latiolais and Morgan Migues.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.
To view online obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.