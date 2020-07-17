Elzina B. Politte

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Elzina Mae Politte, 90, the former Elzina Boutte at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. D’Andre J. Cross Sr., Pastor officiating.
She will await the resurrection at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia/Belle Place.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
She accepted Christ as her Savior and was a faithful member of St. John Baptist Church where she served as the Mother of the church and a Sunday School Teacher. On an educational level, she was a graduate of Jonas Henderson High School. She furthered her education at Grambling State University and graduated which afforded her to become an Educator in the St. Martin Parish School System for 38 1/2 years.
She leaves in God’s care one daughter, Judy Marie Boutte Jackson (Bradley Sr.) of Jeanerette; one brother, Walter Smith (Joyce) of Olivier; two grandchildren, Bradley Jackson Jr. of Jeanerette and Brian Jackson (Alannia) of New Iberia; eight great-grandchildren; three godchildren, Lou Ella Wiles of Jeanerette, Jimmie Orphry Jr. Olivier and Linda Edwards of Dallas, Texas; special niece/caregiver, Margaret Boutte of Olivier; and a very greatful close friend, Phyllis Jacquet of St.Martinville; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Elzina was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Politte Jr.; grandson Brandon Jackson; parents, John Boutte and Mary Johnson Boutte; two sisters, Josephine Broussard and Elvina Boutte; three brothers, Justin Boutte, John Boutte and Howard Boutte; and a special sister-in-law Ida Mae Boutte.
Active Pallbearers are Ja’Hirae Martin, Brian Jackson, Trone Boutte, Lloyd Boutte, Brison Simon and Charmaine Vital.
Honorary Pallbearers are Walter Smith, Darrel Boutte Sr., Bradley Jackson Sr., Bradley Jackson Jr., Deacon David Daye, Howard Boutte and Tommy Bilbo Sr.
For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and masks are required to be worn.
