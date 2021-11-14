DELCAMBRE — Funeral services will be celebrated for Elva Renard LeBlanc, 87, at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Deacon Patrick Burke officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service alongside her husband at Migues Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., with the Rosary at 4:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday until service time.
A native of Iberia Parish and resident of Erath, Mrs. LeBlanc passed away at 2:34 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Eastridge Nursing Home.
Born on April 4, 1934, to the late Theodore and Josephine Weekly Renard, Elva was one of five children. Elva was devoted to her family. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her flowers and garden and playing the guitar.
She will be missed dearly by family and all of her loved ones.
She is survived by her four sons, Tony LeBlanc and wife Cecile, Montey P. LeBlanc, Larry LeBlanc and wife Lynn and Troy LeBlanc and wife Melissa; two daughters, Brenda L. Suire and Bonnie LeBlanc and wife Julie Theriot; her grandchildren Tiffany L. Dartez, Fabian LeBlanc, Paige LeBlanc, Larry LeBlanc Jr., Jordan LeBlanc, Joel LeBlanc, Christina Migues, Chantel Mire, Monica LeBlanc, Shanera L. Boudoin, Chasity Touchet, Mariah LeBlanc, Shanica LeBlanc, Morgan LeBlanc and Gabrielle LeBlanc; twenty-five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one brother Jimmie Renard.
She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Josephine Weekly Renard; her husband Jessie G. LeBlanc; one son, Johnny LeBlanc; one great-granddaughter, Eva Marie Guilbeau; one brother, Noah Renard; and two sisters, Velva R. Murray and Mary Alice Renard.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Eastridge Nursing Home and Traditions Health Hospice for their care, love and support.