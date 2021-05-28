Elva Jean Delahoussaye

A Mass of Christian burial for Ms. Elva Jean “Pookie” Delahoussaye, 73, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, with Rev. Canon, A. Gerald Jordan, O. Praem. officiating.
She will await resurrection in Mt. Zion Cemetery in New Iberia (Petit Anse community).
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 8 a.m.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Elva passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at her residence.
“Pookie,” as she was known, was a 1966 Graduate of Jonas Henderson High School. She was employed at the New Iberia Social Security office for over 35 years. She loved playing bingo and going to the casino.
She leaves to cherish her memory three brothers, Ronald (Cassandra) Delahoussaye, Charles Delahoussaye and Ernest Chris Delahoussaye (Victoria), all of New Iberia; five sisters, Linda D. Harding of Jeanerette, Shelby D. Fondal (Glenn), Katherine D. Crofton (Ernest) and Debra D. Reno, all of New Iberia, and Karen D. Dishman of Pearland, Texas; two very special neighbors, Emma Jean Francis and Mary Ella Simon, who were like sisters to her; two very special friends, Leola Wilson and Nursey Ozenne Neal; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends; and six godchildren, Andre Porter, Cynthia Cash, Kelly August, Kaylei Delahoussaye Antoine, Jennifier Laners and Raymond Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Willie Mae Williams Delahoussaye; two brothers, Kenward Delahoussaye Sr. and Donald Delahoussaye; and one sister, Maxine D. Porter.
Active pallbearers are Keith Delahoussaye, Blayne Delahoussaye, Taylor Fondal, Jordan Davis, Johari Davis, Cris Dishman and Coy Dishman.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Delahoussaye, Charles Delahoussaye, Ernest Chris Delahousaye, Michael Troy Porter, Andre Porter, Kenward Delahoussaye Jr., Wayne Delahoussaye, Anthony Delahoussaye, Derrick Delahoussaye, Joshua Delahoussaye, Ernest Crofton, Glenn Fondal, Nathaniel Toby and Brandon Farrior.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.