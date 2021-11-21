A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Elton Joseph Touchet, 88, at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating the services. Interment will take place at a later date at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in St. Rose.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with a Rosary at 2 p.m., followed by the funeral at 3 p.m.
A native of Kaplan and resident of New Iberia, Elton passed away at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born on March 26, 1933, Elton was a veteran of the United States Army in 1953, traveled overseas to Germany where he served his country honorably during the Korean War.
He had a very satisfying career working for Archer Daniels Midland Company in New Orleans where he retired to spend time traveling the country with family and friends. He loved to watch football, tells stories of his many travels and visiting casinos.
Elton is survived by his wife of 16 years Ouida M. Touchet; his son Ronald Touchet of New Orleans; his stepdaughters Peggy M. Credeur of New Iberia, Debbie M. Hebert and husband Tommy of New Iberia, Arlene M. Delcambre and husband Paul of New Iberia and Jill M. Doiron and husband Ricky of New Iberia; his half brother James Touchet and wife Barbara of Kaplan; and half sister Sandra Touchet of Lafayette. He will be missed by his grandchildren Scott Credeur, Brittany C. Robicheaux, Kristin H. Veit, Jordan Bourque, Cody Hebert and Tanner Doiron; along with his nine great-grandchildren.
Elton was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Lela M. Touchet of Kaplan; his father, Dewey Touchet; his mother, Noamie Touchet; his brother, Louis “LJ” Touchet; and his brother, Dalton Touchet.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Hebert, Paul Delcambre, Ricky Doiron, Eric Meaux, Ronald Touchet and Cody Hebert.
Special thanks to the entire staff at Hospice of Acadiana for the tremendous care they gave him, especially Seth and Marcie for the time they spent with Elton.