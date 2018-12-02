JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Elton J. “Blackie” Beaullieu Jr., 86, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette. Military Honors will be held at Beau Pré Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Blackie went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 30, 2018, at his residence. After graduating from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now ULL) and serving as a United States Air Force Budget Officer, he started a banking career with The First National Bank of Jeanerette in 1957. He was promoted to vice president and cashier in 1967 and also director of the bank. He was named executive vice president and CEO in 1977. In March 1991, he was elected as vice chairman of the Board of Directors of the First National as well as vice chair of Jeanerette First National Bankcorp. He later served as chairman of both. Blackie retired as executive vice president and CEO in 1994 while continuing to serve as chairman of both the bank and holding company. He retired as chairman emeritus.
Blackie's fondest memories were of trips to the family camp at Cypremort Point with his beloved Kay Livaudais and her gracious family, who considered him as one of their own. Unbeknownst to many, he had great compassion for those less fortunate and quietly took great joy in providing support to them in his later years.
He is survived by his sister, Loretta Beaullieu Richard of Lafayette; and numerous friends, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elton J. Beaullieu Sr.; mother, Loretta Shaw Beaullieu; and two sisters, Sybil Beaullieu Sealy and Gloria Beaullieu Doll.
Pallbearers will be First National Bank of Jeanerette board members and his nephews.
