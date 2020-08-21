ST. MARTINVILLE — Services will be conducted for Mr. Elton J. Aubry, age 84, on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Abelardo Gabriel officiating. Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday at 7 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. at the church.
A native of Broussard and resident of St. Martinville for 57 Years, he was a self employed dry cleaners for more than 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Dolores R Aubry; four daughters, Sheila Aubry Bell, Sharon Aubry Jessica Aubry and Alexis Janet Aubry; two brothers, Chris Aubry and Harold Aubry Sr.; three sisters, Hilda Orphe, Hazel Aubry and Ethel Aubry; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Buelah Sam Aubry; father, John Aubry; and one brother, Chris Aubry.
Pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Jacque Broussard, Joshua Broussard, Micah Bell and Joe Aubry.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Russell Alexis, Harold Aubry, Duane Orphe and Reginald Orphe.
The Golden Meadows Funeral Home of St. Martinville is in charge of arrangements.