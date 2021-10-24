JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Elsie Lee Pope, 88, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and resume at 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.
A native of Websterville and resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Pope passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.
Mrs. Pope was a devout Catholic and Eucharist Minister for many years at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary Society. She also worked in the gift shop at Dauterive Hospital in New Iberia. Mrs. Elsie had a passion for sewing and crocheting. She crocheted many baby blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was blessed with a green thumb and loved to garden and especially loved her roses. Mrs. Elsie also enjoyed baking and decorating cake for church bake sales throughout the years. She was a loving woman and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children Mary Ann Carline and husband Tommy of Baldwin and Gail Taylor and husband Edward of Meraux; daughter-in-law Patty Pope of Jeanerette; grandchildren Gregory Carline and wife Carla of Napoleonville, Sherry Adcock and husband DeWayne of Royal, Arkansas, William Carline and wife Brooke of Youngsville, Jesse Carline and wife Megan of Berwick, Andrew Carline of Lafayette, Megan Picou and husband Donald Jr. of Chalmette, Kayla Inez Pope, Daven Tony Pope and wife Amanda of New Iberia and Jenna Lyn Toups and husband Todd of Charenton; 19 great-grandchildren; and siblings Jean Dooley and Samuel Perry Sr. and wife Ann, all of Jeanerette, Lucy Droddy and husband Durelwood of Morgan City, Eldridge Delcambre of Muldrow, Oklahoma, and Kenneth Delcambre of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Pope; sons David Pope, Tony Pope Jr. and James Delcambre; and parents Amelus Delcambre and Clelie Barrilleaux Delcambre Perry.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank Audubon Hospice for their care and compassion.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Louisiana Mandates, all families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home and church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
