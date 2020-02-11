A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Elsie Freyou Darcey, 91, who passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Darcey was born on November 29, 1928, in Orange, Texas, to the late Leodas and Alice Sedatol Freyou. She worked at DeRouen Cleaners and then at Walmart for 20 years. Mrs. Darcey loved playing cards, going to the casino and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters Cheryl Delahoussaye and husband Frank of Youngsville and Cyndi Ardeneaux and husband Chris of New Iberia; son Rickey Darcey and wife Peggy of New Iberia; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog Riley Rae.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Dub” Darcey; brothers Relius Freyou, Deacon L.J. Freyou and Lawrence Freyou.
Pallbearers will be Marcus LeBlanc, Benjamin Fontenot, Blair Ardeneaux, William Olander, Michael Olander and Johnny Migues.
Honorary Pallbearers include Chris Ardeneaux, Frank Delahoussaye, Ward Delahoussaye and Rickey Darcey.
To view online obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.