Elsa Nicolini Gensert, 97, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, in New Iberia.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Sunday, January 16, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. led by the Nativity Rosary Group on Sunday.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until Recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas, (281-337-1515), on Tuesday. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
Elsa Nicolini Gensert was born on in New Orleans on February 2, 1924, to the late John Richard Nicolini and Amy Louise Tesson Nicolini.
Elsa, or “Nickie,” as she was known to her friends, was a 1940 graduate of Dominican High School in New Orleans. She attended business school, then went to work as a secretary for a freight forwarding company that serviced the Port of New Orleans.
She married her husband John “Speed” Gensert, (USN, Ret.) in 1948. They moved to League City, Texas, in 1966 and later to Dickinson, Texas, as the race to the moon was kicked into high gear.
Elsa did volunteer work throughout her entire life as a room mother, Cub Scout leader, Little League, Girl Scout leader, CYO, library volunteer, League of Women Voters, election official, she did it all. But the work she was most proud of was the 30-plus years of teaching the young people of her parish about their Christian, Catholic faith.
In later years, her bridge groups and her family were the things that brought her the most joy and she always enjoyed a good conversation with friends and family. At the age of 90, she moved from Dickinson, Texas to Garden View Assisted Living in New Iberia to be closer to family. In true Elsa form, it was just a matter of weeks before she was part of the Resident Council and a weekly reader at Mass. She will be missed deeply by her family and loved ones.
Mrs. Gensert is survived by a son William “Bill” Gensert (Lindi); daughter Jean Gensert Thomassie (Ted); grandchildren Major William Michael Gensert, US Army (Kara), Dana Tippen Coons (Josh), James Patrick Gensert (Amanda), Jennifer Gensert Bryant (Martin) and John Christopher Gensert; great-grandchildren Devyn (USMC), Margaret, Catherine, McLean and Phifer; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Gensert; and her older brother Earl Nicolini.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Garden View Assisted Living. And also to all of the wonderful caregivers these last few years especially Kimberlee, Christina, Leona, Crystal and Dana Marie, for extraordinary care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331.