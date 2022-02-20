COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Elroy James Ardoin at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Fr. Matthew Hebert will officiate. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Sunday, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday until 10:30 a.m.
Elroy was born on August 15, 1937, in Egan. He passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 8:04 at AMG Hospital.
Elroy was devoted to his family, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. The love for his family and his church were most important to him. If you knew him, you knew him.
He is survived by one daughter, Carla Ardoin and husband Carl; one son, Todd Ardoin and wife Dorothy; stepson Johnny Blanchard and wife Keisha; grandchildren Jansey Comeaux and wife Ali, Jascha Ardoin and wife Melissa, Jordan Ardoin and wife Morgan, Tia A. Parker and husband Bryan,Trevor Ardoin, Sydney Blanchard and Carson Blanchard; great-grandchildren Ella Comeaux, Cohen Comeaux, Magnolia Ardoin, Duke Ardoin, Sayer Parker and Rush Parker; and one sister, Ella Sharpe and husband Bob.
He is preceded in death by his mother Mabel Lejeune Ardoin Esthay; father Morris James Ardoin; wife Gail Malcolm Ardoin; grandson Jentry Ardoin; and one sister, Mildred Ardoin Miller.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jansey Comeaux, Jascha Ardoin, Jordan Ardoin, Trevor Ardoin, Carson Blanchard and Keith Miller.