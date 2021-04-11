LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Eloise Cecile Judice Verret, 96, at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum in Charenton.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with a Rosary at 11 a.m. lead by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Mrs. Verret, a native of Loreauville, a resident of Broussard and a former resident of Baldwin, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Magnolia Estates. Eloise will be remembered best for her funny story telling, her love of travel and the opportunity to visit all fifty states, her passion for flower gardening and her immense love for her family. She loved visiting with her grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. Everyone loved her oatmeal, pecan and coconut cookies and she always baked enough cookies for everyone on the bus during her years of travel. The one piece of sage advice that she always shared with her children and grandchildren was, “It’s not what you make, it’s what you save. Put some in the paillasse!”
She is survived by son Kenneth Verret and his wife, Susan LaCombe Verret, of Broussard; her granddaughter Michelle Johnson and her husband, Dave Johnson, of Houston, Texas; and her grandson David Verret and his wife, Abigail Gordon Verret, of Seattle, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard A. Verret; her son Wendell L. Verret; her father, Dumas Judice; her mother Anaise Dugas Judice; her sisters Leona Landry, Rita Babineaux, Yolande Pitre, Euline Lancon, Inez Cormier and Evelyn Lancon; and her brothers Alfred “Bean” Judice, Louis “Nago” Judice and Andrew Judice.
Pallbearers will be Dave Johnson, James Rogers, Vernon Trahan, Arlon Pitre, Kurt Van Brocklin and Heidi Rogers.
The family would like to thank the staff and personal caregivers at Camelot Assisted Living of Broussard.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Verret’s honor to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 215 East Pinhook, Lafayette, LA 70501.
