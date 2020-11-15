Elodie L. Rodrigue

A funeral service was conducted for Elodie “Dee” Lancon Rodrigue, 94, at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Rev. David Jeffries officiated the service. Following the services, Mrs. Rodrigue was laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends took place at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the service time.
A native of Franklin and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Rodrigue passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Dee loved shopping and clothing and was a salesperson at many clothing stores in New Iberia. She enjoyed crocheting, music, trips to the casino and spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Richard D. Rowan and Victoria, Lynn R. Mestayer and Chris, Gene C. Rodrigue and Sandra, Vicky R. Zagar, Joseph, Joey Paul Rodrigue and Tina, all of New Iberia, and Kevin G. Rodrigue and Toni of Youngsville; a son-in-law, Allen Broussard of New Iberia; her grandchildren Rick Rowan and Robert, David Rowan and Julie, Rachel Comeaux and Jude, Chris Rodrigue, Heidi Delahoussaye and Keith, Kayla Frederick and Shane, Dayna Sullivan and Billy, Jacob, Chynna, MaryBeth LeJeune, Benjamin Lejeune, Jason Rodrigue, Ashley and Michael Rodrigue; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Nicholas J. Rowan Jr.; second husband, Paul Trim; third husband, Calvin L. “Sonny” Rodrigue; one daughter, Elizabeth R. Broussard; parents, Henry and Elizabeth Theriot Lancon; and four sisters, Elverta Bennett, Eloise Hebert, Genoria “Tootsie” Naquin and Mary Thibodeaux.
Pallbearers were members of the family.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.