A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Elodia Alleman Floris, 81, who passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and continue on Wednesday at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Elodia Alleman Floris was born on November 15, 1939. She worked as a machine operator first at Konrico, then at McIlhenny, where she retired with over 15 years of service. Mrs. Floris was a wonderful homemaker; she loved to cook and have all of her kids over. She had a green thumb and loved yard work, especially working in her flowerbeds. She also enjoyed sewing and watching her hummingbirds. She was a hard worker all of her life and she was very organized. She enjoyed shopping and going to the casino, and she will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Floris is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Anthony Floris; son Kenneth (Rita) Floris; three daughters, Genevieve Floris Migues, Lisa Floris (Joel) Hernandez and Pamela Floris (Lon) Landry, all of New Iberia; a sister, Elodie (Ravance) Blanchard of New Iberia; six grandchildren, Jeremy Picard, Brandon (David) Labit, Jared (Lindsey) Floris, Kali Labit (fiance Tyler Businelle), Seth Migues (fiancee Lexi Frederick), Peyton Howell; three step-grandchildren, Joel Hernandez Jr., Marcos Hernandez and Kristy Hernandez; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Woody Dean Floris; father, Andrus Alleman; mother, Neola Bourque Alleman; son-in-law Dwayne Migues; seven siblings Cleus Alleman, Ulysse Alleman, Bernard Alleman, Easton Alleman, Ray Alleman, Nola Flores and Levee Bergeron; mother-in-law, Mildred Mergist Floris; and father-in-law, Antoine Floris.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Picard, Brandon Labit, Jared Floris, Kali Labit, Seth Migues and Peyton Howell.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, especially Drake Guidry, R.N., for extraordinary care and to all who prayed for our family and sent kind words.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.