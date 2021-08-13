Elnora Williams

JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial for Elnora Rideaux Williams, 92, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Our Lady Of The Rosary Catholic Church, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette.
Fr. Francis Damoah will be the Celebrant. She will be laid to rest in Our Lady Of The Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church with the recitation of the Rosary and tributes beginning at noon.
Elnora peacefully and eternally entered sweet repose on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Jeanerette following a brief illness.
Elnora’s life journey began on Monday, March 18, 1929, in Plaisance. She was the youngest child born to the union of the late Paul and Eva Rideaux. As a young girl, the family relocated to Four Corners (formerly known as Millard) where she attended school.
“Nora” or “Na-Nan” as she was affectionately known, was christened into the Catholic faith. The family attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baldwin for many years. As a young woman, she married the late Elijah Williams and they moved to New York, New York. She returned home and later moved to Lake Charles where she remained for several years. After the passing of her father she settled back in Jeanerette where she has been a lifelong resident. She was self-employed as a child care provider having cared for numerous children from throughout the area.
Elnora was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. She sang in the choir, served on the usher board, the finance committee and the parish council for many years. She also was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Court No. 184, having attained a third and fourth degree and a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by six siblings Roy (Mary Louise) Rideaux Sr., Elvena (Joseph Sr.) Davis, Walter (Mable) Rideaux Sr., Ella (Leon Sr.) Martin, Rodney Rideaux and Frederick (Florence) Rideaux; sister-in-law Sandra Rideaux and a son Chuck Olivier.
Elnora leaves precious memories with her son Jessie Liggins of Jeanerette; a daughter. Carrie Cormier of Beaumont, Texas; five grandchildren. Joseph (Saybeck) Liggins of San Diego, California, Jessica (Kevin) Williams of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jared (Felecia) Liggins of Tucson, Arizona, Charmaine Jackson of Victorville, California and Dillon Warren of Beaumont, Texas; one brother. John Rideaux of Terrytown; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.
Carney Funeral Home, 602 North Pierce Street, Lafayette, LA, 235-9789 is in charge of arrangements.