FREETOWN — A Home-going Service will be held for Mrs. Elnora G. Carrier, 82, the former Elnora George, at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 1 with Rev. Lester Simon Jr., Pastor officiating.
She will await the resurrection at Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 1 Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery in adherence to the CDC/local regulations.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 1:53 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, following a brief illness.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, John Paul Carrier Sr. of New Iberia; five sons, John Paul Carrier, Jr. (Darlene) of Broussard, Ellis Carrier of Lafayette, Stephen Carrier (Brenda) of Jeanerette, Peter Carrier (Stacy) of New Iberia and Gannon Anthony Carrier (Jamie) of Scott; two sisters, Stella George of New Iberia and Enola Harrison of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferry George and Ella Brooks George; two sisters, Dorothy George Jeanlouis and Eleanor George Williams, and two brothers, Preston George, Sr. and Joseph “Boot” George.
Active pallbearers will be Kelvin Harding, Earl Harrison, Cornell Harrison, Terry Harrison, John George and Michael Lockett.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Paul Carrier Sr., John Paul Carrier Jr., Ellis Carrier, Stephen Carrier Sr., Peter Carrier and Gannon Carrier.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.