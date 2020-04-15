Private services will be held for Ms. Elnora Clay, 75. Pastor Kevin Jenkins will officiate the service.
Interment will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.
Elnora was born on Tuesday, November 14, 1944, to the late Paul Peter and Octavia Clay in Lafayette. She was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. She worked for many years as a caregiver. She was baptized at an early age and attended the local Baptist churches until her health prevented her from doing so. She was a faithful follower of the Bible. Elnora loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing her R&B music and listening to the radio. She also loved to cook and bake and joked around with everyone.
In addition to her parents and mother, she was also preceded in death by eight siblings, Winfred Peter, Winton Peter, Paul Peter, Julius Clay, Roosevelt Peter, Lawrence Peter, Freddie Joseph and Mary Peter. Elnora peacefully passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, while a resident at Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Home in Cade, following a lengthy illness.
Elnora leaves to cherish precious, her daughter Angeline Peter (fiancé, Leroy Vallot) of New Iberia; two siblings, Annie Mae Lively of Jeanerette and Alfred St. Mary of Houston; three grandchildren, Kerry Peter and Chantell Peter, both of New Iberia and Kebbie Peter of Lafayette; two great-grandchildren, Tra’Harolyn Pater and Haratio Peter; favorite niece and nephew, Octavia Davis and Freddie Joseph Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends .
Active Pallberarers will be Wilfred Lively, Anthony Lively, Freddie Joseph Jr., Jonathan Lee, JaKeem Lively and Brian Lively
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kerry Peter and the extended family and friends of Elnora Clay.
Professional services entrusted Carney Funeral Home, 602 North Pierce Street, Lafayette, LA, 235-9789, is in charge of arrangements.