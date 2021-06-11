Elner Randle Butler

Elner “Dut” Randle Butler, 67, a resident of Franklin and native of Charenton, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 3, 2021, at 3:20 a.m. at her residence.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from noon until funeral services at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street, Franklin, LA.
Pastor Ivory Williams will officiate the services. Elner will be laid to rest in the Mount Pleasant Church Cemetery in Charenton.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of “Dut,” as she was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Elvina Butler, Catina Butler, Christina Randle, Charles Butler and Jeremy Randle; siblings Mrs. Charles (Florida) Dapremont, Barbara Randle, Tammy Lanceslin, James Randle Jr., Elijah Randle, Steve (Linda) Randle and Lloyd (Chantel) Randle; aunts; a godson; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Elner was preceded in death by her parents, two sons and three siblings.
Arrangement entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma.
