Elmer Lamont Hoag III

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia for Elmer Lamont “Monty” Hoag III, 61, who passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home after fighting ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Donald Bernard will be the celebrant.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Wednesday and continue at 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, led by Deacon Durk Viator.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Elmer Lamont “Monty” Hoag III was born on July 19, 1960, and worked as a welder-fitter. He was a 1978 graduate of Catholic High School in New Iberia and loved to relive his football days there with all of his teammates. He had the same friends since childhood and his CHS football teammates were like brothers to him.
Monty was an avid Astros, Saints and LSU fan. He was very passionate about coaching. He coached for Catholic High softball and Evangeline Little League and he was so proud when his Little League team went to the Softball World Series in 2005.
Monty “attempted” fishing and trawling without much luck. He was very selfless and a great sport about participating in the family shenanigans and he adored his granddaughters. He was a wonderful, kind and sweet person, a gentle giant that everyone loved. He especially enjoyed becoming ZOOM friends with the Acadiana ALS Support Group led by Kelly Viator from Team Gleason. Monty had a special affinity for the Margarita Friday group and their activities. He was a proud and talented fabricator, he was very creative in his craft and development of innovative solutions to the oil and gas industry. Above all else, he was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Hoag is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Harriet Elias Hoag of New Iberia; three daughters, Megan Fairley (Robert) of Katy, Texas, Emily Ferguson (Brett) of Youngsville and Mary Frances Church (Justin) of Youngsville; five siblings, Pam Mixon (Art) of New Iberia, Phil Hoag (Donna) of Lafayette, Chris Hoag (Arlene) of Broussard, Scott Hoag (Josey) of Houston and Michael Hoag of Houston; three grandchildren, Juliet Fairley, Claire Fairley and Harper Church; and his mother and stepfather Betty and Johnny Delcambre of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Elmer Lamont Hoag Jr. and Carolyn Hoag; father-in-law Dr. Gerald Elias; brother-in-law Dr. Gerald Elias Jr.; and an aunt Meredith Lieux.
Pallbearers will be Robert Fairley, Brett Ferguson, Justin Church, Phil Hoag, Chris Hoag, Scott Hoag, Michael Hoag and Mark Musso.
Honorary pallbearers are Dan Doerle, Larry Burges, Brooks Dupuis, Craig Girouard, David Degroat, Ricky Barras, Donald Henagan, Eddie Bienvenu, Bill Ball, Oscar Molbert, Fred Cramm and Mark Fenstermaker.
Memorial contributions may be made in Monty’s memory to Team Gleason or Hospice of Acadiana.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.