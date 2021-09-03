Funeral services are pending for Elma Marie Gumbs 79, a resident of Lafayette, who died at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street in Abbeville are in charge of the arrangements.

