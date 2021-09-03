Elma Gumbs Sep 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Elma Marie Gumbs 79, a resident of Lafayette, who died at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street in Abbeville are in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Elma Gumbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident Lafayette Fletcher Arrangement General Medical Center Load comments Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com