ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial for Elma Marie Gumbs, 79, will be held at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

