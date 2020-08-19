Ellen Tabor

Memorial services will be conducted for Mrs. Henry “Johnny” Tabor, the former Ellen Romero, at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Pastor Armand Prentiss of Church on the Rock will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Ellen Romero Tabor, 67, a native and resident of New Iberia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer.
Born on July 7, 1953, to the late Henry and Verdie Mae Foreman Romero, Ellen was one of four girls. She was a kind, selfless, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Ellen had a passion for furniture restoration, bringing life and beauty back into old and broken things. She enjoyed spending time with her family, caring for her plants and flowers, listening to music, and most evenings she could be found watching Wheel of Fortune with loved ones. Those who had the pleasure to know and love Ellen will miss her truly and deeply.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Henry “Johnny” Tabor; children Jo Ellen Curry (Aubrey “Booga”), Jill Turuy-Yup (Julio “Tuki”), and Adam Tabor (Amanda); sisters Dianne Lopez (Kenneth), Cyndi LeBlanc (Penley), and Phyllis Romero; grandchildren Abigail and Anabel Gutierrez, Taylor, Avery and Nathan Curry, and Avery and Autry Tabor; and great-grandchildren Wyatt and Landrie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Verdie Mae Foreman Romero, her father-in-law, Noah Tabor Sr., and mother-in-law, Marie Bourque Tabor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help defray funeral expenses.
