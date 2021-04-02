Ella Provost Wesley

A home going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Ella Wesley, 84, the former Ella Provost, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Reginald Provost officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery..
A resident of Jeanerette, she transitioned to eternal rest at 2:23 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Maison de Lafayette in Lafayette.
Ella was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Jeanerette and the Drexel Society in New Iberia. She was instrumental in implementing the feeding and tutorial program at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Although she was a beautician for many years, she worked at the Head Start for 46 years.
She leaves to cherish her fond memory one son, Henry Wesley (Keisha) of New Iberia; seven daughters, Lois Burney (Michael Sr.), Katherine Stamp (Wilbur), Tamara de’Clouette (John), Mary Ann Strong of Houston, Texas, Henrietta Wesley (Alfred Gabriel), Rosaland “Love” Joseph of Jeanerette and Natichia Wesley Whitehead (Reginald) of Lafayette; one brother, Patrick Provost of Port Arthur, Texas; three sisters, Eleanor Cook, Melva Wiltz of Port Arthur, Texas, and Ethel Moore of Baton Rouge; eighteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Wesley Sr.; father, Louis Provost Sr.; mother, Albertha Green Berry; one daughter, Beryle Marie Vincent; seven brothers, Joshua Provost, Louis Provost Sr., Wilfred Provost, Leo Provost, Larry Provost, Wallace Provost and Warren Provost; son-in-law Ray Joseph; father-in-law and mother-in-law Charlie and Agnes Wesley; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Active pallbearers are D’Andrick Marks, Courtney Joseph, Joshua Provost, Chris Gilliam, Blair Vincent Jr. and Arsenial Ward.
Honorary pallbearers are Henry Wesley Jr., Lois Burney, Katherine Stamp, Tamara de’Clouette, Mary Ann Strong, Henrietta Wesley, Rosaland “Love” Joseph and Natichia Wesley Whitehead.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.