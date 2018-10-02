Ella Desormeaux Freyou

Funeral services will be conducted for Ella Desormeaux “Mae Mae” Freyou, 88, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and resume on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group in the funeral home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
A native of Erath, a resident of Loreauville and a former longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Freyou passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 12:07 p.m. at her residence.
Upon earning her degree in Business, she left the Acadiana Area and began working in San Francisco and then moved to Washington D.C. and was employed as a Secretary at the Pentagon and the Naval Annex. Upon returning home she began her employment as a Secretary for Otis Engineering for several years. She enjoyed sewing, playing Bourré and going to casinos.
She is survived by her son Jacob Freyou and his wife, Crystal, of Loreauville; her daughters Stacey Ackal and her husband, Kalil, of Katy, Texas and Sonya Sonnier and her husband, Mark, of Santa Fe, Texas; her sisters Lilly Comeaux of Erath, Adley Touchet of Abbeville and Dosie Darby of New Iberia; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelton Joseph Freyou; her sisters Effie Guidry, Alma Dugas, Wilda Hebert, Sadie Smith, Mavis Hulin and Lillian Desormeaux; and her brothers David Desormeaux, Jack Desormeaux, Curley Desormeaux and Alvin “T-Boy” Desormeaux.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Freyou, Alec Freyou, Hunter Freyou, Ethan Sonnier, Shane Sonnier and Blake Mc Cormack.
