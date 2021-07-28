Elizabeth Sovine

JEANERETTE — Elizabeth Tarleton Bourgeois Sovine, 72, died peacefully on July 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband, children and grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Jeanerette, with interment in the St John the Evangelist Cemetery to follow. Rev. Alexander Albert will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Born April 15, 1949, in New Iberia to St. Paul Bourgeois III and Rose Beverly Chew Butler Bourgeois. Elizabeth was raised in Jeanerette, living on the family farm. She attended St. Joseph School from K to 12th grade where she graduated salutatorian of her class of 12.
Upon graduation, she attended Baret College of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest, Illinois, before enrolling at LSU in Baton Rouge, where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. While at LSU, Liz earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and also met her husband Ronald “Ronnie” L. Sovine. Liz and Ronnie were married June 3, 1972, at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette. During their marriage, Liz and Ronnie lived in Lafayette; Conifer, Colorado; and Richardson, Houston and Midlothian, Texas, finally returning home to Jeanerette.
During this journey, Liz and Ronnie had three children and numerous dogs. She was a member of the National Society Magna Charta Dames and Barons and the Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronnie Sovine; and her three children, daughter Emily Rebecca Sovine Hathoot (Michael) of Fort Wort, Texas; son Gregory Alexander Sovine (Angela Palmer) of Midlothian, Texas, and daughter Sydney Denise Sovine (Patrick Small) of Orange, Texas; her grandchildren Joshua and Vivian Hathoot of Fort Worth, Texas; and dogs Ally, Josie, and Kyra of Jeanerette. She is also survived by her six brothers and sisters, St. Paul Bourgeois IV (Sharon) of Lafayette, Sidney Joseph Bourgeois of Jeanerette, Mary Linden Bourgeois Brashier (Jim) of Biloxi, Mississippi, Samuel Butler Bourgeois (Carolyn) of Baton Rouge, Julie Minvielle Bourgeois Brashier (Mitchel) of St. Francisville and Katherine Ormond Bourgeois LaSalle (Thomas) of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, St. Paul Bourgeois III and Rose Beverly Chew Butler Bourgeois and her dogs Jezebel, Joe Miller, Cali, Hazel, Homer, Pinto, Lucy and Charlie.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hathoot, Joshua Hathoot, Thomas LaSalle, Butler Bourgeois, Jim Eley Brashier, and Samuel Lloyd Brashier. Honorary Pallbearers are Wilton Gibson, Ryan Hebert, Father Theard J. Hebert and Edward “Skip” Siegel.
The family requests that all family and friends wear a face mask while at the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of arrangements.