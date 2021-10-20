A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Elizabeth Rochester, 86, who passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, in Lafayette. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. William Schambough will be the celebrant.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Elizabeth G. Rochester was born in Serency, Georgia on January 2, 1935, to the late Marshall Griffis and Elizabeth Stewart. She was a retired bookkeeper with E.P. Breaux Electrical and enjoyed music and dancing. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be deeply missed.
Ms. Rochester is survived by two daughters, Sandra Gatz and husband Doug of Lafayette and Jenny Comeaux and husband Troy of St. Martinville; two sons, William Louis Breaux and wife Marjorie of Lafayette and Paul Anthony Breaux and wife Lori of St. Martinville; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Earl Lawrence Breaux Jr., and Carl Robert Breaux; first husband Earl Lawrence Breaux Sr.; and second husband Rocky Rochester.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons David Gatz, Charles Gatz, Richard Breaux, Aaron Breaux, Jake Breaux, Paul Anthony Breaux and Parker Breaux.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
