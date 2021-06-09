A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Elizabeth Moss Segura, 76, who passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New Iberia. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Segura was born on December 16, 1944, to the late Theophile and Laurence Babaz Moss. She was a 1961 graduate of New Iberia High and attended SLI, now the University of Louisiana Lafayette (ULL), where she was a member of the Xi Beta Omega Sorority. Mrs. Segura worked for Dr. Harry Moresi, Dr. Eugene Dauterive and Dr. Henry Kwong. She enjoyed sewing and dedicated her life to taking care of her daughter Marie.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronald P. Segura of New Iberia; son Ron Segura (Caroline) of Covington; daughter Marie E. Segura of New Iberia; two sisters, Frances Morel (Tommy) of Dallas and Diane Vanhulle (Roger) of Austin; and two grandchildren, Wesley Segura and Mary Frances Segura.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Sonny Moss and a sister, Eleanor Mestayer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arc of Acadiana, P.O. Box 9610, New Iberia, LA 70562.
