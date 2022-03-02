Elizabeth Migues Billiot

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Elizabeth “Liz” Migues Billiot, 63, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Garrett Savoie will officiate. Interment will follow at Migues Cemetery in Delcambre.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home in New Iberia on Wednesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Billiot passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette with her loving husband and family at her side.
Elizabeth, better known as “Liz” by family and friends, was a kind and caring woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She was a dedicated homemaker who took great pride in being a wife, mother and grandmother. Liz saw to it that all of her family’s needs were meet and that each of them knew how much they were loved. She liked eating out a few days a week with her husband Dario, especially on Wednesdays when they would go to Dupuy’s for some seafood. Liz also enjoyed going to the casino and tending to her flower garden. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all, she will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Dario Billiot; children Michelle Landry (Jason), Kenneth Gros (Monica), Mikalla Billiot (Tyler) and Kathryn Wynne (Chris); brother Jerry Migues (Louisette); grandchildren Army Spc. Dexter Derouen, Cameron Landry, Victoria Gros, Daylan Gros, Davin Gros, Dylan Gros, Kaylie Gros, Kylan Hardy, Kandace Wynne, Amayah Curtis and Alexis Curtis; and great-grandchildren Junior Washington and Jaylon Riles who is on the way.
She is preceded in death by her father Roy Migues; mother Irene Romero; sister Marion Padgett; granddaughter Paige Gros; and her dog and best friend Sandy.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Gros, Daylan Gros, Dylan Gros, Davin Gros, Army Spc. Dexter Derouen and Cameron Landry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Landry, Jerry Migues, Tyler Curtis and Chris Wynne
The family would like to extend special thanks to Mrs. Billiot’s dedicated caretakers and the staff at the Carpenter House, the Heart Hospital of Lafayette and Sage Specialty Hospital for all of their dedication and care to Elizabeth during her final days.
