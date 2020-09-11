Elizabeth “Betty” Boudreaux

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Elizabeth “Betty” LeBlanc Boudreaux, 87, who passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Lafayette.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Mark Derise will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Elizabeth “Betty” LeBlanc Boudreaux was born in New Orleans on October 6, 1932 to the late Lee and Fannie Mae Richard LeBlanc. She was a hairdresser for many years, having worked at A Cutter’s Edge Beauty Shop on Julia Street. She loved traveling, the beach, and working in her yard. Ms. Betty was a coach’s wife, unbelievable mother, loving grandmother, great sister and true friend who will be deeply missed.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Beth (Steve) Selcer of Kennesaw, Georgia; sons Bodie (Donna) Boudreaux of Lafayette and Brian (Rachel) Boudreaux of Youngsville; six siblings, Thomas (Mary Carol) LeBlanc of New Iberia, Alton (Wendy) LeBlanc of Youngsville, Richard “Dickie” (Sharon) LeBlanc of New Iberia, Kevin (Valerie) LeBlanc of New Iberia, Dean LeBlanc of New Iberia, and Yvonne Derouen of New Iberia; two sisters-in-law, Mary Dean LeBlanc and Brenda LeBlanc Scott; and six grandchildren, Reid Selcer, Ryne Selcer, Connor Boudreaux, Carly Boudreaux, Emma Boudreaux, and Abby Boudreaux.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arvel Boudreaux; three siblings, Wayne LeBlanc, Tim LeBlanc and L.A. LeBlanc; and mother who raised her, Yvonne LeBlanc.
Pallbearers will be Thomas LeBlanc, Dean LeBlanc, Kevin LeBlanc, Alton LeBlanc, Lee LeBlanc, and Richard LeBlanc.
Betty lived a full life, loved all she could love, saw everything she wanted to see, and did everything that she wanted to do. May we all be so blessed, and may she now rest in peace.
