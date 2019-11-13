Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Eliza Domingue Couvillier, 96, who passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, with her family by her side.
Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.
Her grandsons, Pastors Chris and Mark Hotard will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday and will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until Noon.
A native of Assumption Parish and a longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Couvillier was born on September 27, 1923, to the late Henry Seraphin and Eloise Mayon Domingue. She was a strong woman who survived The Great Depression and World War II. She loved the outdoors and working in the yard. She was an excellent cook, known for making the best stuffed crabs in the world! Mrs. Eliza was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and her family and she will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Couvillier is survived by a daughter, Eljean Couvillier, and sons Elton Elwood Couvillier and Charles Couvillier, all of New Iberia; grandchildren Kennith Hotard Jr., Mark Hotard and spouse Jennifer, Scott Hotard, Chris Hotard, Stacy Couvillier, Katina Richard and Kellie Mackenroth and spouse Allen; 19 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Abner Alvin Couvillier Sr. and Ned Henry; a son, Abner Alvin Couvillier Jr.; a daughter, Elaine Couvillier; great-great grandchild Samuel Bourque; five brothers; and four sisters.
Pallbearers will be Charles Couvillier, R.J. Rogers, Cory Hotard, Tyler Hotard, Darien Hotard and Robert Primeaux.
Honorary Pallbearers are Elton Couvillier, Scott Hotard, Kennith Hotard, Mark Hotard and Chris Hotard.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.