Eliza Collins

Eliza Patrick Collins was born on Aug. 4, 1933, to the union of the late Edward Sr. and Gertrude Latulus Patrick.
On Aug. 4 19, 2021, surrounded by her family, Our Lord silently lifted her, saying well done my faithful servant.
Eliza, affectionately called many names by those who knew her well: “Mom, Mama, Sis, Sis Collins, Aunt Sis, Liza,” and endearingly ... “The Old Lady,” lived in Baldwin with her husband, Conrell Collins Sr., for 71 years.
Eliza attended Baldwin Elementary School and Sager Brown. She also attended the University of Southwest Louisiana, majoring in elementary education. Her career started as a center coordinator with the St. Mary Parish Head Start Center for seven years. Ms. Collins retired as a state employee after being employed for 23 years as an eligibility determination worker for the Office of Family Services in Franklin.
Eliza was never without caring words, offering prayers or speaking her opinion on any subject. She received the keys to the town of Baldwin from former Mayors Wayne Breaux and Donna Lewis Lanceslin. She offered smiles and words of encouragement to teens and young children who may have lost their way or were feeling discouraged.
Eliza communicated with all whom she met that she was a Christian and truly believed only what she did for Christ will last. She was an active and vocal member of Trinity United Methodist Church until her illness prevented her from attending church. Eliza’s favorite seat every Sunday morning was the last bench, where she enthusiastically welcomed visitors, enjoyed singing a little out of tune and applauding a little off beat, but praising God’s goodness in real time. She served as a communion steward and past chairperson of the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. She initiated Trinity’s Prayer Band and Bible Study Group, was a member of the United Methodist Women,Zeta Phi Beta Amicae Auxiliary and a life-long member of the Pride of Baldwin No. 56 Eastern Star. Her children constantly applauded her and uttered words of blessing for her presence in their lives. Her grandchildren and immediate family members look forward to visiting with ”Mama Sis,” knowing that she would prepare her signature red beans and rice.
She truly modeled, “Let all that you do be done in love,” I Corinthians 6:14.
She leaves behind to carry on her motto and her husband, Conrell Collins Sr.; 12 children, Virginia “Ginny” Collins (Breaux Bridge), Gerald (Marie) Collins (St. Martinville), Conrell Jr. (Patricia) Collins (Franklin), Iris (John Jr.) Tillman (Baldwin), Cecil (Viline) Collins (Houston, Texas), Sherry Ann (Arthur) Madison (Rayne), Sharon Gert (Lonzie) Johnson (Houston, Texas), Kenneth Collins (Baldwin), Jennifer (Dean) Lanceslin (Baldwin), David (Tameka) Collins (Houston, Texas), Darrell (Cheryl Ann) Collins (Franklin) and Renelle (Anthony) Freeman (Houston, Texas); one brother Edward Jr. (Olivia Sue) Patrick (Four Corners); sister-in-law Barbara L. Patrick (Charenton); one adopted daughter, Laquanta S. Collins (Grand Marais); goddaughter Royette Thomas (Elton); 31 grandchildren; 83 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Eliza was preceded in death by her two daughters, Sandra Collins and Annette Collins-Randall; her parents, Edward Sr. and Gertrude Latulas Patrick; two brothers, George Nathaniel Patrick and Wilbert James Patrick; three sisters, Cora Lee Patrick, Marguerite Patrick Jones and Redoulia Patrick; and grandchildren Jeremy Dwayne Collins, Telicia Raney and Kevin Paul Madison.
Rest in peace, Eliza, until we meet again.