Elise Savin

A Celebration of Life will be conducted for Elise Arceneaux Savin, 84, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Cowboy Church with Pastor Andy Starks officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
A native of Weeks Island, Elsie passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 3:20 a.m. at Iberia Manor North. She was a very faithful member of Cornerstone Cowboy Church and her life was focused around her church life. She was the owner of a Gift Craft Shop in the late 70s before she began as a hotshot truck driver with Howard Trucking and Acme.
She is survived by her three children; Sharon Savin “Jai Jai” O’Nellion of New Iberia, Mandy Savin Grissom of New Iberia and Andrew J. “Andy” Savin Jr. and his wife Cyd of Jeanerette; grandchildren, Dean P. Ray, Clint Comeaux, Micah Yarborough, Holly Sue Savin Dupuis and Evan Savin; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and by her many close friends by whom she will be remembered.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Savin Kelly; parents, Harry Arceneaux Sr. and Irene Pichoff Arceneaux; brothers, Karl J. Arceneaux and Tony Arceneaux; and sisters, Juanita Arceneaux and Elizabeth “Betty” Arceneaux.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.