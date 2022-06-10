Elise J. Gary

Funeral services will be conducted for Elsie “Joe” Gary, 76, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Garrett Savoie officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. in the funeral home on Friday.
A native of Abbeville and resident of New Iberia, Elsie “Joe” Gary passed away at 7:43 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Iberia Manor South Nursing Facility.
Joe was a loving sister to her siblings. She was better known to her family members as “Nannie Joe.” She loved her chosen profession as a dog groomer.
Joe is survived by her brother Carroll Gary; nephews Justin Gary (Shanon), Murphy Gary Jr. (Holly); nieces Crystal Trahan, Angel Breaux (John) and Sierra Morvant (Brandon); and longtime friend Emma Lou.
She was preceded in death by her parents Minus and Ada Menard Gary and siblings Carol Ruth Gary and Murphy Gary Sr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Adison Gary, Justin Gary, Brayton Gary, Gunner Breaux, Sierra Morvant and Murphy Gary Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Bobbie Holloway and Pat Amerson.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Iberia Manor South Nursing Facility for all the kindness they shared with their family.