LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville for Elise Darby Judice, 78, who passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Lafayette.
Rev. Mario Romero will be the celebrant. Holy Scripture will be read by Dean Greig and Mae Guidry. Gift bearers will be granddaughters, Audrey Alban, Cassie Judice and Kaylie Judice.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
A native of Iberia Parish and a resident of Loreauville, Elise Darby Judice was born on October 21, 1941, to the late Monroe Darby Sr. and Mae Langla Darby. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, an exceptional homemaker, and The Best Cajun cook ever. She and her late husband, Irving, spent a lot of time together, enjoying fishing, road trips and gardening. A “professional grandmother,” Mrs. Judice selflessly served and unconditionally loved all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Elise is survived by daughters, Tina Judice Champagne of Loreauville and Gwen Judice Babineaux and husband Dr. Todd Babineaux of New Iberia; sons Dana Judice and wife Casey Johnson Judice of Lafayette, Steven Judice and wife Brandi Chatagnier Judice of Loreauville and Guy Judice and companion Roxanne Delahoussaye of Loreauville; brothers Monroe Darby Jr. of New Iberia and Terry Darby and wife Barbara of New Iberia; loving sister-in-law Regina Hebert Darby of New Iberia; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irving Joseph Judice; step-mother, Lucille Trahan Darby; and 11 siblings.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Ryan Champagne, Shaun Champagne Dr. Dustin Waguespack, PhD., Tayler Baldridge, Ethan Alban, Dr. Brooks Babineaux D.D.S. and Alex Babineaux.
Honorary Pallbearers are Walter Harry, Allen Langla, Brad Judice, Dickie Darby, Dudley “Sonny” Thibodeaux, Monroe Darby Jr. and Ray Judice.
To view video tribute or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.PellerinFuneralHome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.