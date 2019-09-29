Funeral services will be conducted for Elias J. “E.J. “ Bodin, 92, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Garrett Savoie officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum with Military Graveside Rites Conducted by the New Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on
Wedesday, October 2, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. The rosary will be prayed in the funeral
home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of St. Mary Parish and a resident of New Iberia, E. J. passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 6 p.m. at his residence.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.