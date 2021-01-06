ST. MARTINVILLE — A funeral service will be held for Elda Talley Dautreuil, 73, at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville. She died Saturday, January 2, 2021.
Visitation was held at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and continues on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary was prayed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Elda Dautreuil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.