Elaine Lovell Bourque

Funeral services will be held for Ms. Elaine Joan Lovell Bourque, 55, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Entombment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group at the funeral home.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Lafayette, Elaine was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family and dearest friends.
Before her retirement she worked at the LSU Ag Center as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed her job there very much. She was surrounded by amazing coworkers and created great bonds with many of the 4H-ers as well as their families.
Elaine lived her life to the fullest and always found joy in every moment. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Christian music. She had a beautiful relationship and love for our Lord Jesus Christ. She was kind, friendly, cheerful, witty and full of love. Elaine shed her positive light on everyone she met. She was a fighter and the strongest person we knew.
Elaine enjoyed spending time with her true love Keith. Together they enjoyed bringing her dog Mila on walks and watching the Tampa Bay Lightning. She especially loved to travel with him and Mila. Her favorite places to travel were Creede, Colorado, Arkansas and Disney World.
Elaine was many amazing things, but before everything else she was a mother. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her children. She would do anything to keep a smile on their faces. She was their biggest fan and loved them with everything in her. “She is the epitome of a mother.”
She is survived by her children Cody Bourque and wife Amy of Broussard, Chelsea Bourque of New Iberia, Zachary Bourque of Richmond, Texas and Cydnie Bourque of Baton Rouge; grandchildren Kameron Coons of New Iberia, Krew Bourque of New Iberia and Elle Bourque of Broussard; siblings Helen Christy and husband Jack of Carencro, Madeline Angelle and husband Larry Sr. of New Iberia, Vanessa and husband Todd and Mack Lovell Sr. and wife Dana of New Iberia; companion Keith Stokes of Lafayette; one uncle; numerous aunts, nieces and nephews; and her four legged companions Mila and Lola.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Ray Lovell Sr. and Odell Theriot Lovell; brother Joseph Ray Lovell Jr.; nephew Lance Lovell; and niece Melissa Pitre.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Zachary Bourque, Cody Bourque, Keith Stokes, Jack Christy, Mack Lovell, Mack Lovell II and Luke Lovell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kameron Coons and Keenan Louviere.
The family would like to thank the Stokes family and Sheila Stein for always being there for Elaine. The family would also like to thank Bio Medical Center in Tijuana, Mexico, Dr. Hankenhof and Heart of Hospice for all their care and compassion.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.