Effie Duhon Romero

COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Junius “Neg” Romero, the former Effie Duhon, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter as celebrant and Father Brian Harrington as concelebrant.
Mrs. Romero will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery alongside her husband.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and remain open until time of services. The Men’s Rosary Group will be leading the Rosary at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Effie passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on July 17, 1932, to the late Essay Duhon and the late Eronic Hulin Duhon, Effie was one of ten children. She was a kind and loving woman who enjoyed the simple life of country living. Effie was a people person and loved having company. She would always keep her door open for anyone who wanted to stop by and enjoyed coffee and conversation. She never met a stranger and took care of everyone. Effie was a wonderful cook. She often cooked for family and friends and was always happy to share a meal. Most of all, Effie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She survived by her, children Leroy Romero and wife Brenda Romero of Coteau, Douglas Romero and wife Melba Romero of New Iberia, Linda Good of New Iberia, Brenda Choate and husband John Choate of Coteau and Connie Chataignier and husband Jude Chataignier of New Iberia; grandchildren Angela Guilbeau, Jill Guillot, Clayton Good, Jack Romero, Robert Good, Joy Guillory, Eric Picard, Dustin Picard, Seth Collet, Orie Romero, Haley Chataignier, Kelly Viator, Zachary Choate and Layla Choate; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
She preceded in death by her loving husband, Junuis Romero; parents, Essay Duhon and Hulin Duhon; son Michael James Romero; grandchild Leland Good (Baby Angel); and siblings Mable, Minos, Dalton, Clarence, Grace, Lawrence, Newton, Susie and Gerald.
Pallbearers will be Jack Romero, Clay Good, Robert Good, Eric Picard, Dustin Picard, Seth Collet and Orie Romero, Billy Maturin, Chris Maturin and Zachary Choate.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jude Chataignier, John Choate and Jerry Maturin.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to her niece and caregiver, Casey Maturin and to the staff of Heart of Hospice, especially Ginette Pommier, for their care and compassion shown to Effie.
To view the obituary online and to share memories please visit Mrs. Romero’s memorial page www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.