Memorial services celebrating the life of Edythe Louviere Martin will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Martin & Castille’s Funeral Home at the Scott location. Inurnment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott. Services will be conducted by Deacon Gary Gaudin of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Eunice. .
Edythe, 81, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her residence in Youngsville.
The family will receive guests from 8 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.
Edythe was a member of Delta Zelta Sorority while attending USL. During her college years she was very active and accomplished. Some of these achievements include the University of Southwestern Louisiana, Bachelor of Science in Business Education 1972, Master of Education in Supervision, Louisiana State University 1977, Specialist Degree of Educational Administration, Louisiana State University 1988 and Postgraduate Studies in Educational Administration, Louisiana State University 1998.
She began her career in 1960, as a secretary in the oil and gas industry later becoming a business teacher. She spent the rest of her career as a business instructor at Louisiana Technical College in Crowley where she served as chairman of numerous committees and presenter at a multitude of educational seminars until her retirement in 2005.
Edythe was very active in local and national charitable and cultural organizations including the XI Beta Theta Sorority in Eunice for over 45 years where she and her family resided.
Survivors include her beloved husband Henry Martin; daughter Lois Martin Stagg; granddaughter Lane Stagg; sisters Debbie Louviere Alexius (Jay) and Susan Louviere Hubbard (Robert); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by father James Ivy Louviere; mother Volna Landry Louviere; and infant sister Mary Elizabeth Louviere.
Memorial contributions can be made in Edythe Louviere Martin’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Martin family to the caring staff with Hospice of Acadiana.