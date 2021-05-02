JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Edwin “Eddie” J. Hebert Jr. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery.
Family requests visitation to begin Monday, May 3, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary by the Men’s Rosary Group at 11 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident, Eddie was born on November 22, 1941, to Edwin and Violet Landry Hebert in Jeanerette.
Edwin “Eddie” J. Hebert Jr. passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 9:48 a.m. at his residence in Jeanerette.
Eddie was a devoted Catholic. As a young man, he served his local church parish as an altar server. He remembered to this day the prayers he would say alongside the priest in Latin.
In 1962, he married the love of his life, Linda Borel Hebert. They shared 51 years and raised four children. He worked as an aluminum boat builder for many years. He was the owner of Hebert Aluminum Boats in Jeanerette. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, crabbing, alligator hunting, watching boxing and his all-time favorite watching Westerns. He had a love for family and after his wife’s passing, he spent many days with his granddaughter Jenna and son-in-law Roland enjoying their company and taking many road trips together, and having many coffee dates with his sister Myra. He also loved spending time with his fur baby Pearl.
He leaves to cherish his memory his four daughters, Christalyn Hebert of Maurice, Patty Pope and husband David of Jeanerette, Laurie Granger and husband Roland of Jeanerette and Sandy Ellender and husband Carl of Bourg; grandchildren, Jared Hebert, Jenna Toups and husband Todd, Kayla Pope, Daven Pope Sr. and wife Amanda, Ashle Savoie, Aimee Granger, Aaron Granger, Carson Ellender, Riker Ellender and Wyatt Ellender; great-grandchildren Hollister Hebert, Hayden Acosta, Gage and Seth Toups and Avaleigh and Daven Pope Jr., Kayleigh and Koen Hebert and Sister Myra Colson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Borel Hebert; parents, Edwin J. and Violet Landry Hebert; infant sons Christopher and Dwayne Hebert; brothers Errol and Dennie Hebert; nieces Hayley Louviere and Monique Hebert Broussard; and mother-in-law Inez Perez Borel.
He truly had a love for his grandson Todd Toups, whom he thought of as his son.
Pallbearers will be as follows Carl Ellender, Todd Toups, Hollister Hebert, Daven Pope Sr., Christalyn Hebert and Byron Toups.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Landry, James Colson, David Pope and Roland Granger.
Special thanks to Michelle Hebert Boutte, Dawn Hebert Peltier and Paget Hebert Stevens who helped care for him in his final days.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
