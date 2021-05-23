Edwin James Curry, affectionately known as “E.J.,” passed away at the age of 90 on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.
E.J. was born and raised on Bayou Chene and was a longtime resident of Franklin. A veteran of the United States Army, E.J. faithfully and honorably served his country during the Korean War. He worked in the oil and natural gas industry for over 30 years with Texaco. He had a love of reading, growing a garden, entertaining, cooking and especially fishing. He placed his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and took time every day to read God’s word from his well-worn Bible. He will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known him.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Letty Burke Curry; three sons, Jeffrey Paul Curry and his wife Elizabeth, Randall James Curry and his wife Mildred and Barry John Curry and his wife Debi; four grandchildren, Tanna Stelly and her husband Ryan, Ashley Curry, Marcus Curry and his wife Kimberly and Timmy Curry and his wife Tiffany; six grandchildren, Kane Garza, Devin Garza, Aaliyah Garza, Karleigh Curry, Kowen Curry and Tripp Curry; two sisters, Vivian Adams and Freida Larson; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin William Curry and Julia Allen Curry; a grandson, Jeffrey Paul Curry Jr.; and 11 siblings, Evans Curry, Floyd Curry, Clarence “Jack” Curry, Goldie Snellgrove, Florence Allen, Alvenia Carline, Alden Curry, Amos Curry, Murphy Curry, Aubrey “Blackie” Curry and Corrine “Keen” Curry.
Visiting hours were observed Friday, May 21, 2021, at Calvary Bible Church in Centerville from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at which time Masonic Services were held. Visiting hours resumed Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the church at 9 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. He was laid to rest in the Masonic section of the Franklin Cemetery. Rev. John Kimball conducted the services. Serving as pallbearers were Randall Curry, Barry Curry, Marcus Curry, Timmy Curry, Ashley Curry and Devin Garza, with Jeffrey P. Curry, Tanna Stelly and Kane Garza serving as honorary pallbearers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, 828-5426.